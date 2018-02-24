IGCAR, Tamil Nadu Invites Applications For Summer Training

The theme of the summer training is 'Applications of Electromagnetic Radiation in Physics and Chemistry.'
'Interested students need to prepare a write up on the topic in not more than 1000 words.' The last date for submission of application is 26 March 2018.
Meanwhile JEST 2018 was conducted on 18 February 2018 for admission to Ph.D/Integrated Ph.D programme in Physics/Theoretical Computer Science /Neuroscience in selected institutes of the country.
IGCAR has also invited application for engagement as Trade Apprentices, on stipendiary basis. Candidates with class 10 pass and ITI are eligible for the recruitment. Applicants must be in the age group of 14-22 years. Candidates will be selected through walk in interview. A total of 300 vacancies are available for recruitment. IGCAR will conduct walk in interview from 13 March to 15 March 2018.
