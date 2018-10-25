ICAR NET (II) 2018 Notification Out; Exam In December

ICAR NET 2018 Notification, Exam Date, Other Details

ICAR NET (II) will be held during 27-31 December, 2018. The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will conduct the exam, registration for which from November 9, 2018. Interested candidates can apply before November 29, 2018. ASRB is likely to extend the exam to January 2019 depending on the number of candidates. The exam will be held in online mode at 34 centres. Candidates with Master's degree in the concerned discipline and specialization are eligible to apply for the exam. While there is no upper age limit for the exam, the lower age limit is 21 years.

A total of 7771 candidates had qualified in the NET (I) 2018 which was held in April. ASRB had canceled the NET exam, in April, for Discipline of Farm Machinery and Power (Code -51) after allegations of paper leak surfaced online. The exam was reconducted on April 22, 2018.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by ASRB is a qualifying exam for determining the eligibility of a candidate for Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities and other Agricultural Universities.

Candidates who qualify ICAR NET will receive a certificate and thereafter they can apply against the vacancies notified by the respective universities.

There is no restriction in the number of attempts for the exam.

Online registration for the exam will be done at asrb.org.in. Official notification can be found at the website of ICAR.

