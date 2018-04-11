ASRB Cancels NET, ARS Paper, Candidates Allege Paper Leak Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)'s Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has cancelled an paper which was held as part of it NET and ARS examination process.

The said examination was held on April 10 across India. New Delhi: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)'s Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has cancelled an paper which was held a part of it NET and ARS examination process. Though, an official communication from



Candidates appeared in the exam said the leaked question paper which was being circulated amongst them is almost same as the original paper of ARS/NET in the discipline of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering (code no.-51).



The aspirants now demand a thorough investigation in this matter and they are asking for bringing the culprits to the book.



"The matter being of great concern for ARS aspirants, who feel betrayed now, should be looked into and culprits be held responsible. Such matters question the credibility and commitment of ASRB and necessary steps be taken so that such incidents should not be repeated," said a letter sent to the ASRB Chairman.



Affected candidates and their problems are many.



"At first," an affected candidate who appeared in the exam in a Delhi centre said, "only one centre was allotted in my state which got filled in one day and aspirants like me had to go for centres in farther places like Delhi.



"The board first fixed the exam on 13th April and we booked our tickets accordingly. But later they advanced the exam to April 10 citing technical issues which again caused a lot of confusion and financial loss to candidates like me," the candidates added.



"Now the exam is being conducted again and I would have to travel from my state to Delhi again. So I won't be able to bear the travel and accommodation expense as I have already spent a lot," the candidate complained.



There were aspirants from various parts of the country appeared for the exam in Delhi.



"The authorities are playing with our career of the youth of the country, it is such a shame," said another affected aspirant.



The preliminary exam was of 150 questions of multiple choice type options, with a time limit of 120 minutes.



This leak allegation is being reported after the recent paper leak fiasco of



Meanwhile, amidst the paper leak allegations, some candidates also alleged the sorry state of affairs in the exam centres where the online test was conducted.



According an examinee, the exam centre he attended was never looked like a 'proper exam centre'.



"There were no invigilators on behalf of the ICAR as the centre was part of some private agency who carry out a lot of such online exams. There was no strict invigilation during the exam and students were seen interacting to each other and many were seen going to washrooms more than twice without any reasons," alleged the candidate.



'Administrative Reasons'



"Due to some administrative reasons, the Board has decided to cancel the online Examination of NET-(1)-2018 and ARS (Prelim.)-2017 in the Discipline of Farm Machinery and Power (Code -51) held on 10.04.2018," said a statement on ASRB official website.



"The above mentioned online examination in the discipline of Farm Machinery and Power (Code -51) for the candidates who have appeared on 10.04.2018, shall be held on 22.04.18," the statement said.



Admit cards for the candidates will be made available from April 15.



Agricultural Research Service (ARS) prelims 2017 exam and National Eligibility Test 2018 by ARSB is being held from



