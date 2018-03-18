ASRB Released Tentative Answer Keys For ICAR Lower Division Clerk 2016 Exam Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), the exam conducting body of ICAR Lower Division Clerk 2016 recruitment has released tentative answer keys online.

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), the exam conducting body of ICAR Lower Division Clerk 2016 recruitment has released tentative answer keys online. Candidates who had appeared for the exam on 24 February 2018 can raise objections to it by submitting representations in support. Objections can be raised till 22 March. ASRB had conducted the examination for recruiting candidates to the post in 62 research institutions of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Details in this regard are available on the official website icar.org.in.



How to raise objections against the answer key?

Candidates shall have to deposit Rs 100 per question per answer challenged. Objections/ representations should be sent through online mode only. 'No other form of representations regarding questions and answer keys shall be entertained under any circumstances,' reads the official notification.



ICAR LDC exam 2016 has been rescheduled many times. The exam was first scheduled to be held on 11 December 2016 in conventional mode using OMR sheets. However the Board decided to conduct computer based test and the scheduled exam was cancelled. Subsequently, despite scheduling two new dates 10 September 2017 and 28 October 2017 the exam was cancelled. The exam was finally held on 24 February 2018.



