ASRB Released Admit Cards For NET, ARS Exam; Download Now

ASRB ARS, NET Admit Card: Know How To Download
Go to the official websites given above and enter registration number and date of birth. In case you have forgotten the registration number, you can retrieve it using your date of birth or email id or mobile number. 'In case of any difficulty, please mail to arsnet2018@asrb.org.in or call: 011-25843907 /011-25848172 during 0930 Hrs to 1700 Hrs (Monday to Friday, except Gazetted Holiday(s)) with your Registration Number, Centre opted, Discipline opted,' reads the admit card portal.
While there is no restriction of number of attempts for NET, the number of attempts for ARS 2017 prelims is 6 (no restriction for SC and ST candidates and 9 attempts for others).
'The ARS-2017 (Preliminary) and NET (I)-2018 Examination will be conducted in Online format at the designated Centres. The questions of the Examination will be available in bilingual form i.e. in Hindi and English medium. The answers are to be indicated on the Computer itself during the Examination.'
