ICAR Postpones All India Entrance Exam For Agriculture Courses ICAR All India Entrance Exam for Agriculture (AIEEA) courses which was supposed to be held on 12 and 13 May has been postponed.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT ICAR Agriculture Entrance Exam Postponed; Know More New Delhi: ICAR All India Entrance Exam for Agriculture (AIEEA) courses which was supposed to be held on 12 and 13 May has been postponed. An official statement from the Indian Council of Agriculture and Research has confirmed the news. New dates will be announced in due course on the official website icar.org.in. 'Due to administrative reason the dates for conducting ICAR's 23rd All India Entrance Examination for UG, PG and Ph.D. admissions scheduled to held on 12th May, 2018. AIEEA-UG (Saturday) & 13th May, 2018 AIEEA-PG/Ph.D. (Sunday) have been Postponed. The fresh dates of examination shall be published on ICAR's website (www.icar.org.in) in due course,' reads the official update.



ICAR will select candidates for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences through this exam. This is the 23rd exam being conducted by the Council. ICAR conducts this year every year to fill up 15% UG seats, 25% PG seats and seats in doctoral degree programmes in accredited Agricultural Universities except the ICAR deemed to be Universities. Through the entrance exam 475 PG scholarships and 202 JRF/ SRF (PGS) scholarships are awarded to candidates.



On the other hand, the Council has also cancelled the Technician (T1) exam held in 2016 for filling up posts in 38 centres. The new exam will be held in June 2018.



Click here for more Education News



ICAR All India Entrance Exam for Agriculture (AIEEA) courses which was supposed to be held on 12 and 13 May has been postponed. An official statement from the Indian Council of Agriculture and Research has confirmed the news. New dates will be announced in due course on the official website icar.org.in. 'Due to administrative reason the dates for conducting ICAR's 23rd All India Entrance Examination for UG, PG and Ph.D. admissions scheduled to held on 12th May, 2018. AIEEA-UG (Saturday) & 13th May, 2018 AIEEA-PG/Ph.D. (Sunday) have been Postponed. The fresh dates of examination shall be published on ICAR's website (www.icar.org.in) in due course,' reads the official update.ICAR will select candidates for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences through this exam. This is the 23rd exam being conducted by the Council. ICAR conducts this year every year to fill up 15% UG seats, 25% PG seats and seats in doctoral degree programmes in accredited Agricultural Universities except the ICAR deemed to be Universities. Through the entrance exam 475 PG scholarships and 202 JRF/ SRF (PGS) scholarships are awarded to candidates. On the other hand, the Council has also cancelled the Technician (T1) exam held in 2016 for filling up posts in 38 centres. The new exam will be held in June 2018.