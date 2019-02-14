IBPS Releases Interview Call Letter For Specialist Officer Recruitment

IBPS has released interview call letter for Specialist Officer recruitment

IBPS SO 2018: Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letters for the candidates who qualified in the IBPS SO Main examination 2018. The call letters can be downloaded from the official website for IBPS. IBPS had released the result for SO Main examination on February 6, 2019 and then released the scores of candidates who appeared in the Main examination on February 13, 2019.

The IBPS SO Interview call letters will be available for download till march 2, 2019, while the Main exam score cards will be available for downloading till February 24, 2019.

IBPS SO Interview Call Letter: How to download?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two: On the homepage, you will find the link to download SO Interview Call Letter. Click on the link.

Step three: In the new window, enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your interview call letter from the dashboard.

Through this recruitment, IBPS will select candidates for various scale 1 and scale 2 posts like IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.

IBPS had advertised 1,599 vacancies in Specialist Officers' cadre posts in November 2019.

