IBPS SO 2017: Interview Call Letter Released, Download Now

Candidates can download the interview call letter/ application reprint using their roll number/ registration number and password/ date of birth.
IBPS SO main exam was held on 28 January 2018 for those candidates who had qualified the prelims (held on 30-31 December 2017). The CRP for Specialist Officers is being conducted to recruit for IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer in various participating organisations of IPBS.
On 1 February 2018, IBPS had released the allotment list for Officer Scale-I (PO), Office Assistant (Clerk) Officer Scale-II (GBO and Specialist) and Officer Scale-III in all participating RRBs. IBPS RRB online registration process was conducted in September 2017 and the preliminary exam was held in October. The main exam and single level exam was held in December. The interview rounds were conducted in January.