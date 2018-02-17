IBPS SO 2017: Interview Call Letter Released, Download Now Candidates can download the IBPS SO 2017 interview call letter from the official website ibps.in.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released interview call letter for Specialist Officer (SO) post. Candidates who have qualified the main exam of CRP SPL VII can now download their interview letter which is available at the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Letters will be available online till 1 March 2018. Candidates who had applied for IBPS SO 2017 should note that they can also download their application form.



Candidates can download the interview call letter/ application reprint using their roll number/ registration number and password/ date of birth.



IBPS SO main exam was held on 28 January 2018 for those candidates who had qualified the prelims (held on 30-31 December 2017). The CRP for Specialist Officers is being conducted to recruit for IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer in various participating organisations of IPBS.



The IBPS SO main examination was conducted to test the professional knowledge of candidates who qualified the prelims. Except Rajbhasha Adhikari, for other posts the main exam pattern was similar. The question paper was of maximum 60 marks. The duration of exam was be 45 minutes (for Rajbhasha Adhikari the exam will be of one hour duration).



On 1 February 2018, IBPS had released the allotment list for Officer Scale-I (PO), Office Assistant (Clerk) Officer Scale-II (GBO and Specialist) and Officer Scale-III in all participating RRBs.



