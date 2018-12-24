IBPS RRB Officer Recruitment: Score Cards Of Written Exam Qualifiers Today

IBPS RRB 2018: Main Exam Score Card Today

The score cards of the candidates who have qualified the main exam for officer post in RRBs will be released today. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the score cards of all the candidates, who have been shortlisted for the interview, by late evening today. Concerned candidates can download their score cards from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in by using their roll number or registration number and date of birth or password.

Candidates who have qualified the single exam for Officer scale II and III and the main exam for Officer scale I have been shortlisted by IBPS for the interview round which will be co-ordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

Interview call letters will be released by IBPS later intimating candidates about the venue, date and time of interview.

On the interview day, candidates should carry documents supporting educational qualification, date of birth, experience and personal details as mentioned by them in their application form.

The interview round carries a total of 100 marks and the minimum qualifying marks is 40% (35% for candidates belonging to SC / ST/ OBC/ PwD categories).

'The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination for the post of Officers Scale I and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale II and III Interview,' reads the job notice.

