IBPS To Release RRB Scale I, II, III Main Exam Scores Today

IBPS RRB Scale I, II, III scores will be released today

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release scores of candidates who appeared in the RRB Officer Scale I Main exam and RRB Officer Scale II, III online single exam. The result for the exam was released on October 25 and the Institute is releasing the scores today. The scores will be available in the late evening today.

The candidates will need their login information to check their scores in the exam.

IBPS conducts a preliminary exam followed by a main exam for selection of Officer Scale I. In case of Officer Scale II and III posts, IBPS conducts Online Single Exam. Candidates who qualify in the main exam/online single exam are called for personal interview process.

IBPS has clarified in the recruitment notice that simply getting minimum required scores in individual section of the test does not guarantee selection for the interview process and candidates must score sufficiently high on the total score in order of merit to be called for Common Interview/ Provisional Allotment.

Call for interview will depend upon the candidate's performance in the examination and the number of vacancies available for each post.

The corrected scores of candidates are normalized as per the equipercentile method and resulting score up to two decimal points is taken into consideration when preparing the merit list for interview.

