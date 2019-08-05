IBPS RRB Officer Exam: 'Paper Was Easy,' Say Candidates On Day 2

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis By Candidates, Experts

On the second day of the IBPS RRB Officer exam, candidates said that the difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The IBPS RRB officer exam will be held on August 11 as well. The said exam is the preliminary exam for selection of officer scale 1 post in regional rural banks (RRB). The exam is a screening test for shortlisting candidates for the main exam. The marks obtained in the prelims will not be considered for deciding the merit list.

IBPS RRB Officer Exam: Know Qualifying Criteria

The prelims paper consisted two sections: reasoning and quantitative aptitude. The exam carries a total of 80 marks.

Candidates opined that the reasoning section was easy to attempt and questions based on coding-decoding and alphabet series were the easiest among all.

The difficulty level of the quantitative aptitude questions was a degree higher than of the reasoning section.

"There were two sets of data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate and questions were calculative," said Upendra Kumar Sharma, Academics, Career Launcher. "The reasoning section was dominated by questions based on analytical reasoning. There were 4 sets of Analytical Reasoning (Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement). The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate," he added.

Exams for selection of Officer scale 2 and scale 3 will be held in September.

Through the RRB recruitment, IBPS will select candidates for recruitment to Officer scale 1, 2 and 3 posts and for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post. the selection process includes written exam, which is often computer based, and interview. For Office Assistant post there will be no interview.

IBPS will complete the recruitment process and the provisionally allot the candidates within January 2020.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.