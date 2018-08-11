IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam 2018: Important Instructions For Candidates

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam 2018: Important Instructions

IBPS will be conducting the preliminary exam for Officer Scale I on August 11 and 12. The exam will be a computer-based test. The call letters for the same were released on July 26, 2018. Candidates who will be appearing for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I examination are advised to go through he instructions mentioned on their admit cards carefully.

The prelims exam for Office Assistant post will be conducted on August 19, 25 and September 1.

IBPS conducts preliminary exam for RRBs only for the Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts. For Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III, IBPS conducts a Single Examination.

The Prelim exam for Officer Scale I will be of 45 minutes duration. There will be two sections - Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. Both the sections will have 40 questions each carrying one mark each.

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to reach their allotted exam centre on time.

No candidate will be allowed to leave the exam centre before the duration of the exam is over even if they have finished answering the questions.

Candidates should also make sure that they carry a valid photo ID along with a photocopy of the same on the day of the exam.

