IBPS RRB 2018: Prelims Admit Card Released For Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant; Exam In August

IBPS RRB 2018: Prelims Admit Card Released For Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the RRB Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Prelims Exam. The call letter is available on the official IBPS website. The preliminary exam for Officer Scale I will be conducted on August 11 and 12 and if need be then on August 18, while the prelims exam for Office Assistant post will be conducted on August 19, 25 and September 1.

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Admit card 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two: Click on the call letter download link.

Step three: In the new window, click on the call letter download link for Officer Scale I or Office Assistant respectively.

Step four: Login using your registration id and password created at the time of registration.

Step five: Download admit card.

IBPS conducts preliminary exam for RRBs only for the Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts. For Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III, IBPS conducts a Single Examination.

The Prelim exam for Officer Scale I will be of 45 minutes duration. There will be two sections - Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. Both the sections will have 40 questions each carrying one mark each.

The Prelim exam for Office Assistant will also be of 45 minutes duration. It will have two sections - Reasoning, and Numerical Ability. Both the sections will have 40 questions each carrying one mark each.

