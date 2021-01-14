Banking Personnel Selection Body, IBPS, Announces Jobs For Engineers, Others

IBPS recruitment 2021: Registration begins on January 16

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified jobs for graduate engineers and postgraduates in computer science and information technology. The recruitment will be held for selection to Analyst Programmer - Windows, Analyst Programmer - Frontend, IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre). Application forms for the recruitment will be released on January 16. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till February 8.

The basic pay for the posts is Rs 35400. The total emolument at the beginning of the scale per month is Rs 54,126. "In addition, other benefits such as PF Employer's contribution, medical benefits, mediclaim, LTC, Telephone and newspaper reimbursement, canteen subsidy, gratuity, superannuation, interest subsidy on housing loan, etc. are admissible as per rules," the IBPS has said in the notification.

Candidate must have obtained B.E. or B. Tech or MCA or M.Sc. (IT) or M.Sc. (Computer Science). "The degrees obtained through correspondence/distance education/open university system are not acceptable," the IBPS has said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test, skill test and interview. Candidates whom qualify the online test will be called for further selection process. "There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score," it has been mentioned in the notification.

Click here for more Jobs News