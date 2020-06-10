IBPS Announces Recruitment On Professor, Programming Assistant And Other Vacancies

IBPS Recruitment 2020: 29 Personnel vacancies announced for recruitment

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced 29 personnel vacancies. The IBPS posts for which vacancies have been announced include Professor, Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate, and Programming Assistant.

The application process for the personnel selection will begin today (June 10) and conclude on June 30, 2020. IBPS will tentatively hold an online examination (wherever applicable) on July 19, 2020.

Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through official IBPS website. The application fee is Rs. 1000 for all candidates.

For the posts of Professor, Assistant professor, and Faculty Research Associate, the applicant must have a PhD or equivalent degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55% marks in post-graduation.

For the post of Research Associate, the applicant must have a post-graduation degree in the relevant discipline with 55% marks. Technical Research Associate applicants should have M.Tech. or ME degree in Electrical or Mechanical or Civil or Electronics and Telecom or Instrumentation or an MCA degree or PG degree in Computer Science.

For the post of Hindi Officer, the candidates should have a master's degree in Hindi or equivalent degree.

For Analyst and IT Administrator post, applicant should have a BE or B.Tech. degree and for Programming Assistant post, the applicant should have BSc in IT or Computer Science or BCA degree.

Applicants are advised to refer to the detailed advertisement for detailed eligibility criteria and post-qualification experience required.

