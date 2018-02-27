Join IBPS; Recruitment Notification Released At Ibps.in

Comments
Vacancy Details
- Deputy Head Administration: 1 post
- DGM Legal: 1 post
- Security Officer in Charge: 1 post
- Research Associate: 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
- Deputy Head Administration: Candidates not more than 62 years who have worked at the rank of AGM and above or equivalent position in Banks and / or Banking related organisations are eligible to apply.
- DGM Legal: Candidates not more than 62 years and is enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council and minimum 10 years experience of practice at Bar or Judicial service or having experience of working with reputed solicitor firm and/or 10 years as a Law Officer in the Legal Dept. of a Scheduled Commercial Bank or the Central/State Government or of a Public Sector Undertaking and held the Position not below the rank of AGM.
- Security Officer in Charge: Candidates should not be more than 55 years and must be a graduate who has retired/voluntarily retired personnel served as a Junior Commissioned Officer in Army/Navy/Air Force.
- Research Associate: Candidates with post graduate degree in Psychology with specialization in Industrial/Organizational Psychology/Psychological measurement/ Psychometrics or Education with specialization in Measurement & Evaluation or Degree/Diploma In Management with specialization in HR with focus on Personnel Assessment/Quantitative Techniques in HRD/Psychometrics or M.Tech or M.E from a recognized university/Institute in Electrical or Mechanical or Civil or Electronics & Telecom or Instrumentation / M.C.A./Post Graduate in Computer Science
