IBPS Releases Admit Card For Bank PO, Specialist Officer, Office Assistant Exam

IBPS has released admit cards for selection of officers, clerks in nationalised banks, RRBs.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards of the bank probationary officer (PO), specialist officer exam. The IBPS has also released admit cards for the exam which will be held for selection of officers and office assistants in the regional rural banks (RRB). Candidates can download the IBPS admit cards from the official website.

Download IBPS Exam Admit Card

IBPS PO and IBPS RRB exams were scheduled to be held earlier, however, these exams were postponed.

IBPS conducts recruitment exams for selection of officers and clerks in nationalised banks and RRBs.

The IBPS Clerk exam has already begun. The exam will be held for three days in shifts. Selection to clerk post in nationalised banks will be through a preliminary exam and a main exam.

In the IBPS RRB exam, for office assistant post, the questions will be asked to assess the reasoning and numerical ability of the candidate. For the officer post, candidates will be asked questions related to reasoning and quantitative aptitude. Each of the exams will carry a total of 80 marks and candidates will be allowed 45 minutes to attempt the exam. "Candidates (for both posts) have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination," IBPS has said.

For the IBPS PO exam, questions will be asked from English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks and candidates will be allowed 1 hour to attempt it.

