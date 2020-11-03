IBPS PO Exam Admit Card In Last Week Of December, Important Points To Know

New Delhi:
The preliminary exam for the selection of bank Probationary Officers (PO) will be held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on January 5/6, 2021. Admit cards for the exam will be issued 10 days before the exam. Candidates have to download the IBPS PO admit cards from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
The last date for submission of application forms for the IBPS PO exam is November 11.
The IBPS PO exam is also held for the selection of Management Trainees in banks.
IBPS PO Exam: Important Points For Candidates
- The validity of the IBPS PO exam score is till March 31, 2022. "The validity for CRP- PO/MT-X will automatically expire at the close of business on 31.03.2022 with or without giving any notice," IBPS has mentioned in the exam notification.
- There will be sectional cut off in IBPS PO prelims. "Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination," IBPS has notified.
- Candidates have to carry the admit card, photo identity proof, and photocopy to the exam centre.
- There will be a penalty for wrong answers. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score.
- A reserve list to the extent of approximately 10 percent of the vacancies under each category may be kept, subject to the availability of candidates, IBPS says.
- In the event of Participating Organisations providing further vacancies during April 2021-March 2022, provisional allotment will be carried out for the candidates from the reserve list, it adds.
- However, if there are no vacancies during the validity period, the candidates under the reserve list will not be considered for provisional allotment. The reserve list will expire automatically on 31.03.2022 without any notice.