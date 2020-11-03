IBPS PO Exam Admit Card In Last Week Of December, Important Points To Know

IBPS PO preliminary exam will be held in January 2021.

The preliminary exam for the selection of bank Probationary Officers (PO) will be held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on January 5/6, 2021. Admit cards for the exam will be issued 10 days before the exam. Candidates have to download the IBPS PO admit cards from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The last date for submission of application forms for the IBPS PO exam is November 11.

The IBPS PO exam is also held for the selection of Management Trainees in banks.

IBPS PO Exam: Important Points For Candidates