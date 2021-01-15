IBPS PO Prelims Result Declared; What's Next?

The IBPS PO prelims result has been declared. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the preliminary exam result for selection of Probationary Officer (PO) in nationalised banks.

IBPS PO Prelims Result

The IBPS PO exam was held on January 5 and 6. Candidates who have qualified this exam will appear for the main exam.

The main exam will comprise questions from reasoning, computer aptitude, general, economy and banking awareness, English language and data analysis and interpretation. There will also be a paper for letter and essay writing in English.

Marks obtained in the main exam will be considered for shortlisting candidates for interview, not for final merit list, the IBPS has said.

"Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview," it has also said.

The validity of the IBPS PO exam score is till March 31, 2022. "The validity for CRP- PO/MT-X will automatically expire at the close of business on 31.03.2022 with or without giving any notice," IBPS has mentioned in the exam notification.

