IBPS Clerk 2019: Main Exam Result Announced; Check Details

IBPS Clerk main result has been released on 'ibps.in'

IBPS Clerk main results have been announced. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for the main examination held for Clerk recruitment on January 19, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the examination were anxiously waiting for the result which had been delayed.

IBPS Clerk Main Exam Result 2019: Check Here

IBPS Clerk Main Exam Result 2019: How To Check

Step one: Go to official IBPS webiste: ibps.in

Step two: Click on the link provided for IBPS Clerk result.

Step three: Enter your registration number/roll number, and password/date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your qualification status.

The IBPS Clerk main examination was of two hours and forty minutes duration.

There were four sections in the question paper - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude and separate time was allotted to each section. The test was organised in bilingual (Hindi and English) mode except for the test questions in General English section.

The Scores of Online Main Examination are obtained by adopting the following procedure:

1) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.

2) Final scores in each test are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point.

3) Total Weighted Score (TWS), wherever applicable, is arrived at as follows:

Total Weighted Score = Score obtained in Genera! Financial Awareness + General English + Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude + Quantitative Aptitude.

In September last year, IBPS had announced over 12,000 clerk vacancies. The preliminary examination was held in December. The recruitment in clerical-cadre is done on state/UT-wise basis, hence candidates are advised to check the number of clerk vacancies available for their corresponding state/UT.

