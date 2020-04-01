IBPS Clerk Main Exam Result Update

IBPS may delay the Clerk Main exam result

IBPS may delay the result for Clerk Main exam 2019. The main exam for Clerk recruitment was held on January 19, 2020 and provisional allotment process is scheduled for April 2020.

Given the prevailing condition in the country and a nation-wide lockdown, it is highly likely that IBPS will delay the process of result declaration for Clerk Main exam.

IBPS Clerk main exam result will be released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam would need to login and check their qualification status. IBPS Clerk score card will be released later.

The selection process for IBPS Clerk involves a preliminary examination and a main exam. No further tests are held and candidates are selected based on the marks scored by them in the main exam.

The total marks allotted for Online Main Examination are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment. A candidate should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available subsequently on authorized IBPS website.

In September last year, IBPS had announced over 12,000 clerk vacancies. The preliminary examination was held in December. The recruitment in clerical-cadre is done on state/UT-wise basis, hence candidates are advised to check the number of clerk vacancies available for their corresponding state/UT.

