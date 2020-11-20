IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Admit Card Released

IBPS releases the admit card for Clerk preliminary exam.

The IBPS Clerk admit card has been released for the preliminary exam which is scheduled on December 5, 12 and 13. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Download IBPS Clerk Admit Card

The preliminary exam will have questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam will carry 100 marks in total and will have 100 questions. Candidates will be allowed 60 minutes to attempt the questions.

"Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main examination," IBPS has notified.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam which is scheduled on January 24. For the main exam, IBPS will issue candidates another admit card on January 12.

"Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for Main Examination. However decision of IBPS in this regard shall be final and binding upon the candidates," the IBPS has said.

