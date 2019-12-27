IBPS Expected To Announce Clerk Prelim Exam Result Soon

IBPS Clerk Main exam result is expected soon on the official website

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce Clerk Prelim Exam result soon. The Institute has not confirmed the result date but speculations suggest that the result will be released either by the end of this year or in the first week of January 2020.

IBPS will conduct the Clerk Main exam on January 19, 2020. Main exam is held only for those candidates who qualify in the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam. Hence, it is only natural for the Institute to announce Clerk Prelims result in the coming week.

The Institute will also need some time between the prelim exam result and main exam to release admit cards for the clerk main exam.

The IBPS Clerk Main exam will be held in one session and will be held in computer-based mode. The paper will be of 160 minutes duration.

There will be four different sections. General/ Financial Awareness section will have 50 questions carrying 50 marks to be solved in 35 minutes. General English section will have 40 questions carrying 40 marks to be solved in 35 minutes. Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude section will have 50 questions carrying 60 marks to be solved in 45 minutes. The Quantitative Aptitude section will have 50 questions carrying 50 marks to be solved in 45 minutes.

Main examination is the last stage in selection process for IBPS Clerk. Marks obtained in the main exam are considered for preparing the final merit list.

