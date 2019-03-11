IB Security Assistant Exam Date Announced For Jammu, Srinagar Centres

"The venue of exam, i.e. school/college remains unchanged," reads the official statement.

Jobs | | Updated: March 11, 2019 19:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IB Security Assistant Exam Date Announced For Jammu, Srinagar Centres

The venue of exam, i.e. school/college remains unchanged.


New Delhi: 

For Jammu and Srinagar centres, the Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant recruitment will be held on March 31. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on February 17. "The SA/Exe Exam for Srinagar & Jammu centres which was earlier postponed would now be conducted on 31.3.19. The candidates are requested to download their admit cards afresh with the new date of exam. The venue of exam, i.e. school/college remains unchanged," reads the official statement.

Download Admit Card

All the candidates who will take their exam on March 31 should understand the exam pattern. The Tier I exam will be of objective type with 100 MCQs. Candidates would get 120 minutes or 2 hours to answer all the questions. There would be four sections in the question paper - General Awareness (40 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (20 questions), Logical/Analytical Ability (20 questions), and English Language (20 questions).

There will be negative marking of 1/4 mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. On the basis of performance in Tier I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier II exam.

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IBintelligence bureausecurity assistant

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesAssembly ElectionsEthiopia Plane CrashNirmala SitharamanSharad PawarMelania TrumpAkash AmbaniElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsShikha GargVoter ListMi A2

................................ Advertisement ................................