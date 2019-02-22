IB recruitment 2019 (deputation): Apply now for 318 posts in Intelligence Bureau

Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued a Circular Memorandum (also released on Employment News) for recruitment of ASO, ACIO and many other posts in absorption and deputation basis. It is proposed to fill up vacancies in several ranks in the lntelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs on absorption/deputation, (including short term contract basis). The educational qualifications, experience and other eligibility conditions for the posts notified by Intelligence Bureau can accessed from the notification released recently. IB has announced a total 318 vacancies.

The number of posts advertised are tentative and may change. Further, the notification said, the personnel selected on deputation to IB will be entitled for Special Security Allowance (20% of Basic Pay) along with other pay and allowances as admissible.

Officers who fulfill the conditions of eligibility may submit their applications to their employers, who may forward the same along with the prescribed documents so as to reach the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days from the date of issuance of IB circular (which is January 31, 2019).

IB Recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Some of the important vacancies announced recently:

Assistant Security Officer: 10 vacancies

Assistant Security Officer (Technical): 10 vacancies

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive: 54 vacancies

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech: 7 vacancies

Security Officer (Technical): 6 vacancies

Personal Assistant: 7 vacancies

Accountant: 26 vacancies

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech: 167 vacancies

IB Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Applications complete in all respect duly forwarded through proper Channel only will be entertained, said the Circular Memorandum. Applications received in advance or after the last date or without all or any of the above documents or otherwise found incomplete will not be considered and no correspondence will be made or entertained in this regard. The officers who apply for the post will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently.

The officer inducted/selected to these posts will be on deputation for a period as specified in the induction order. This period can be curtailed or extended if exigencies of service so require. Deputation will be governed by the terms of deputation as laid down in the DoPT OM No. 6/08/09(Estt) (Pay-lI) dated 17.6.2010, as amended from time to time.

In another related development recently, the MHA has released the admit cards for selection exam which will be conducted for recruitment of Security Assistant/ Executive posts.

Click here for more Jobs News

