IB Security Assistant/Executive Admit Card Released For Tier I Exam

IB Security Assistant admit card for Tier I exam has been released

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the admit cards for selection exam which will be conducted for recruitment of Security Assistant/ Executive posts. MHA had announced 1054 Security Assistant/ Executive vacancies in October 2018. The examination is scheduled on February 17, 2019 except for exam centres situated in Jammu and Srinagar. The examination date for these two centres will be announced in due course of time.

The admit cards will be available for download till the exam day i.e. February 17, 2019.

IB Security Assistant/Executive Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to the following website: https://www.recruitmentonline.in/mha13/.

Step two: Click on the 'Click here to View/Print Admit Card' link on the home page.

Step three: Enter Registration number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

IB Security Assistant Tier I Exam

The Tier I exam will be of objective type with 100 MCQs. Candidates would get 120 minutes or 2 hours to answer all the questions. There would be four sections in the question paper - General Awareness (40 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (20 questions), Logical/Analytical Ability (20 questions), and English Language (20 questions).

There will be negative marking of 1/4 mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. On the basis of performance in Tier I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier II exam.

