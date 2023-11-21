IB Recruitment 2023: 995 Posts Available, Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at mha.gov.in.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) issued the notification for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive posts on Tuesday. The recruitment drive aims to fill 995 positions. The application process will commence on November 25, with a submission deadline of December 15, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at mha.gov.in.

The notification was published in the Employment Newspaper edition (November 25 to December 1, 2023).

IB Recruitment 2023: Age limit

Applicants must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 27 years to be eligible for the posts.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Application fee

The application fee for all candidates is Rs 450, while male candidates from the Unreserved category (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to pay Rs 550.

Educational qualification:

To be eligible for these IB positions, candidates must hold a graduation degree.

Selection process:

Selection for these roles will be based on a written exam followed by an interview. The written test is the initial stage, and successful candidates will be invited for an interview.

Salary range

For those selected, the basic pay is Rs 44,900, with a maximum monthly salary of Rs 1,42,400. Additionally, they will receive benefits such as Dearness Allowance (DA), Special Security Allowance (SSA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA).