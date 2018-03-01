HTET 2017 Results Released @ Bseh.org.in; Check Now

As per the official notification of the exam, the HTET 2017 results were expected by end of January or in the first half of February 2018.
Before the results' declaration, the board has asked the HTET aspirants last week to complete Aadhaar based biometric attendance verification.
According to the press note released by the BSEH on HTET biomatric attendance, the board has set up identification centres across the state in all 22 districts. Those candidates who had not completed the Aadhaar verification due to technical or other reasons were asked to visit these centres and complete the process.
HTET 2018 Results: How to check
HTET 2017 Results: Released @ Bseh.org.in, Indiaresults.com
HTET applicants may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to Haryana Board of School Education website, http://www.bseh.org.in
Step Two: click onthe results link
Step Three: You will be directed to a third party results website, indiaresults.com
Step Four: Click on the link "Haryana Tacher Eligibility Test December 2017 Result"
Step Five: On next page enter either your roll number or name
Step Six: Submit and check your results
Indian Express reported that in the HTET Level one, 1,40,507 candidates appeared, in which as many as 43509 male candidates had given the exam of which 7,294 have passed and out of 96,998 female candidates who appeared, 10280 qualified.
The newspaper also reported that the pass percentage of male candidates stood at 16.76 while for women candidates, 10.60 is the pass per cent.
