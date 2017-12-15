HTET 2017 Admit Cards Today; Exam On 23-24 December



How to download HTET admit card 2017?

Admit cards for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 will be released today. As of now, there is no such link on the official website htetonline.com. Candidates can find updates in this regard on the official website of the exam conducting body at bseh.org.in. Admit card or roll number slip as it has been mentioned by the Board will be available today (15 December 2017). BSEH will conduct the examination on 23 and 24 December in three levels: PGT Lecturer, TGT Teacher and Primary Teacher.For primary, TGT teacher the exam will be held on 24 December 2017. This year the Board had made Aaadhaar number mandatory while filling up the applications.'Candidates must keep one copy of Computer Generated Application Form (Confirmation Page) with them, which have to be provided by the candidate at Examination Center before Exam. There is no requirement to send any hard copy of any document including Computer Generated Application Form (Confirmation Page) to the Board,' reads the official notification.Step 1: Go to the official website htetonline.comStep 2: Click on the relevant linkStep 3: Enter the details asked forStep 4: Submit the detailsStep 5: Get the admit cardStep 6: Take a printout