HTET 2017: Online Registration Begins, Aadhaar Number Mandatory For Applicants

Bringing an end to the anticipation, Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has begun online registration for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) December 2017. Candidates must go through the eligibility criteria as given in the official website before applying. HTET 2017 will be held in 23-24 December. For primary, TGT teacher the exam will be held on 24 December 2017. Candidates can submit their application online till 10 November 2017 and will be allowed to correct the particulars on 11 and 12 November.The Board has made Aadhaar card number mandatory while filling the particulars in the online application form.'Candidates must keep one copy of Computer Generated Application Form (Confirmation Page) with them, which have to be provided by the candidate at Examination Center before Exam. There is no requirement to send any hard copy of any document including Computer Generated Application Form (Confirmation Page) to the Board,' reads the official notification.Application can be submitted at the online portal htetonline.com.