HSSPP Recruitment 2019: Apply For 575 Assistant Manager Posts On Contract Basis

HSSPP has advertised for 575 Assistant Manager posts on contract

Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) has advertised 575 Assistant Manager (MIS) posts on contractual basis. Candidates would be recruited for a period of one year initially, extendable on a yearly basis based on performance. The application process will begin tomorrow online at 10:00 am. The last date to submit offline application is March 20, 2019 at 5:00 pm and the last date to deposit fee is March 22, 2019 till 4:00 pm.

Essential Qualification

The applicant must have M.Sc. in Computer Science/IT or Master in Computer Application or BE/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT or BE/B.Tech. in any stream with a Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications or MBA with a Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications.

The applicant must have 50% marks in the qualifying degree.

Age Limit

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 42 years as on the closing date of application. The relaxation in upper age limit shall be such as may be fixed by the Government of Haryana from time to time.

Application Process

The application link will be activated on the HSSPP website (www.hsspp.in). The application fee is Rs. 500 for general category candidates and RS. 250 for reserved category candidates of Haryana state.

Selection Process

HSSPP will conduct a written test consisting of objective questions carrying 100 marks. The examination will be of 2 hours duration.

