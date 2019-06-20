Haryana Staff Selection Commission Announces Jobs For 10+2 Pass Candidates

Haryana Jobs: HSSC Recruitment 2019 For 4858 Clerk Posts

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified jobs for 10+2 pass candidates. A total of 4858 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. Online registration window will open from June 24 and the option to fill the online application form will be valid till July 8. Applicants must have learned Hindi/ Sanskrit atleast till matric. The permissible age limit for applying to this post is 17-42 years. Meanwhile few other recruitment process-Police constable, Canal Patwari, Gram Sachiv and Junior Engineer-- are currently underway.

For selection to the post, HSSC will select candidates on the basis of written exam and socio-economic criteria and experience. In the written exam, which will be of 90 marks, 75% weightage will be for topics like General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject and 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

The written exam is likely to be held from July 22 to August 18. The date, time and place of exam will be intimated to the candidates through the admit card.

