Haryana Staff Selection Commission Announces Jobs For Class 10 Pass

HSSC Recruitment 2019 For Group D Posts; Class 10 Pass Eligible

A total of 549 group D posts have been announced by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in various boards, departments and corporations. Candidates who have cleared class 10 with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject and are within 18-42 years of age are eligible for the job. "Candidates having Degrees/ Diploma/ Certificates from Board/ Institution/ University which are not recognized by Haryana Government will not be eligible," said the Commission. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on March 22 and the portal will be active till April 22.

The Commission will select candidates on the basis of written exam and socio-economic criteria and experience. "The commission shall make selection & recommendation of the names of candidates to a department or an office on the basis of merit in written examination, experience and socio-economic criteria," it said.

During the selection process, 5 marks have been allotted for the kith and kin parameter. "If no person from among the applicant's father, mother, spouse, brothers and sons is, was or has been regular employee in any Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana or any other State Government or Government of India."

Widows or orphans will be given 5 marks on the basis of three criteria.

"If the applicant belongs to such a denotified tribe (Vimukt Jatis and Tapriwas Jatis) or Nomadic tribe of Haryana which is neither a Scheduled Caste nor a Backward Class," said the Commission, will be given 5 marks.

