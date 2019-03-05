Haryana Staff Selection Commission Announces Jobs; Application Process Begins This Week

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced jobs, application process of which will begin on March 8. Online registration portal for the recruitment will be open till April 8 till 11.59 pm. "The candidates are strictly advised to apply online well in advance without waiting for last date of submission of online application form," said the Commission. "The candidates are advised to check all the particulars filled up by them in application form and also ensure the correctness of uploaded certificates before finally submitting the application as no request for change of any particular shall be entertained by the Commission," it added.

Vacancy Details

PWD B&R, Haryana

Chargeman: 9 posts

Auto Electrician: 9 posts

Supervisor: 10 posts

Blacksmith: 5 posts

Workshop Machinery Operator: 14 posts

Chargeman Heavy Plant: 11 posts

Machine Tool Operator: 5 posts

Chargeman (Electrical): 9 posts

Chargeman (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration): 5 posts

Motor Winder: 2 posts

Lift Operator: 2 posts

Generator Operator: 1 post

Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration): 2 post

Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation

Assistant Accountant: 6 posts

Draftsman Planning: 1 post

Pipe Fitter: 1 post

Legal Assistant: 8 posts

Assistant Programmer: 1 post

Receptionist/ PBX Operator: 3 posts

Assistant Manager (Utilities): 3 posts

Assistant Manager (Electrical)/ JE level: 4 posts

Assistant Manager (Estate): 6 posts

Tracer: 1 post

Haryana Seeds Development Corporation Limited

Section Officer: 2 posts

Sub Station Generator Attendant: 2 posts

Salesman: 49 posts

Assistant Seed Production Officer: 27 posts

Electrician: 4 posts

Junior Mechanic: 10 posts

Store Clerk: 6 posts

Store keeper: 3 posts

Account Clerk: 11 posts

Assistant Draughtsman: 14 posts in Town & Country Planning, Haryana

Assistant Draughtsman: 11 posts in Architecture Department Haryana



