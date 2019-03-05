Haryana Staff Selection Commission Announces Jobs; Application Process Begins This Week

For HSSC recruitment 2019 online registration portal for the recruitment will be open till April 8 till 11.59 pm.

Jobs | | Updated: March 05, 2019 13:29 IST
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online


New Delhi: 

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced jobs, application process of which will begin on March 8. Online registration portal for the recruitment will be open till April 8 till 11.59 pm. "The candidates are strictly advised to apply online well in advance without waiting for last date of submission of online application form," said the Commission. "The candidates are advised to check all the particulars filled up by them in application form and also ensure the correctness of uploaded certificates before finally submitting the application as no request for change of any particular shall be entertained by the Commission," it added.

Vacancy Details

PWD B&R, Haryana

  • Chargeman: 9 posts
  • Auto Electrician: 9 posts
  • Supervisor: 10 posts
  • Blacksmith: 5 posts
  • Workshop Machinery Operator: 14 posts
  • Chargeman Heavy Plant: 11 posts
  • Machine Tool Operator: 5 posts
  • Chargeman (Electrical): 9 posts
  • Chargeman (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration): 5 posts
  • Motor Winder: 2 posts
  • Lift Operator: 2 posts
  • Generator Operator: 1 post
  • Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration): 2 post

Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation

  • Assistant Accountant: 6 posts
  • Draftsman Planning: 1 post
  • Pipe Fitter: 1 post
  • Legal Assistant: 8 posts
  • Assistant Programmer: 1 post
  • Receptionist/ PBX Operator: 3 posts
  • Assistant Manager (Utilities): 3 posts
  • Assistant Manager (Electrical)/ JE level: 4 posts
  • Assistant Manager (Estate): 6 posts
  • Tracer: 1 post

Haryana Seeds Development Corporation Limited

  • Section Officer: 2 posts
  • Sub Station Generator Attendant: 2 posts
  • Salesman: 49 posts
  • Assistant Seed Production Officer: 27 posts
  • Electrician: 4 posts
  • Junior Mechanic: 10 posts
  • Store Clerk: 6 posts
  • Store keeper: 3 posts
  • Account Clerk: 11 posts

Assistant Draughtsman: 14 posts in Town & Country Planning, Haryana

Assistant Draughtsman: 11 posts in Architecture Department Haryana


HSSCrecruitment 2019

