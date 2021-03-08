Haryana Patwari, Canal Patwari, Gram Sachiv Recruitment Registration Reopens

HSSC has reopened the patwari, canal patwari and gram sachiv registration process.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has reopened the application form link for the Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv posts. The last date for submission of completely filled application form is March 22. The last date for deposit of fee is March 25.

Notifications for vacancies in these posts were notified by the Commission in 2019.

"Keeping in view the convenience of the candidates, the online application forms against these Advt. 7/2019, 8/2019 and 9/2019 are hereby re-opened from 8th March, 2021 to 22nd March, 2021 till 11:59 P.M, through Haryana Staff Selection Commission website www.hssc.gov.in," the Commission has said.

"Commission will conduct the common written exam of all above three posts and the preference from the candidates for these posts will be taken online from candidates who will be shortlisted for scrutiny of documents after the declaration of result of common written exam," the job notification released by the HSSC also reads.

The Commission has extended the application form submission deadline for Sanskrit teachers in Secondary Education Department, Haryana till March 18. The last date for submission of application fee is March 22.

