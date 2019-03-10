HSSC Junior Engineer Written Exam Schedule Announced

HSSC JE exam date announced. Admit cards from April 22.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conduct the written exam for Junior Engineer recruitment on April 27 and 28. The recruitment to Junior Engineer (Electrical) post under Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited will be through written exam and the points allotted for socio-economic criteria and experience. The exam will be held at the venues allotted to candidates in their admit card. The admit card for the exam will be issued to the candidates April 22 onwards. Candidates have to use the registration details as login credential for downloading the admit card.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission Announces Jobs For Class 10 Pass

The written exam will comprise questions from General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, English, Hindi and the concerned subject. 25% of the questions will be from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

In the socio-economic criteria, maximum of 10 marks will be allotted to candidates.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission Announces Jobs; ApplyNow

"The waiting list for the vacancies upto 25 at 25%, for vacancies between 25 to 50 at 15% and for vacancies above 50 at 10% subject to the minimum of two candidates shall be prepared during selection," reads the notice released by the Commission.

"Candidate must bring legibly printed Admit Card with recent colored photo pasted on it at mark B duly attested by Gazetted Officer and one identity proof with photo like Driving License, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Passport etc. at the Examination Centre failing which candidate will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre," it reads further.

Click here for more Jobs News