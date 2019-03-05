HSSC Announces Final Result For Sub Inspector (Male, Female) Recruitment

HSSC has announced the final result for Sub Inspector recruitment

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result for the exam conducted for recruitment of Sub Inspector Male and Sub Inspector Female. The result is available on the official website of the commission. The final result has been prepared on the basis of Written Examination (Knowledge Test), Physical Screening Test, Physical Measurement test and Scrutiny of Documents. There were 400 vacancies for Sub Inspector Male and 63 vacancies of Sub Inspector Female.

HSSC Sub Inspector Final Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC): www.hssc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Results' tab on the top of the page.

Step three: In the new window, click on the pdf icon given before the concerned result.

Step four: Download the pdf and check your result using your roll number.

The cut off for HSSC Sub Inspector Male is given below:

The category-wise cut offs are given below:

General - 55.40

SC - 49.80

BCA - 52.20

BCB - 53.80

ESM General Disabled 38.40 and ESM 47.20

ESM SC- 40.00

ESM BCA- 43.00

ESM BCB - 45.80

HSSC Sub Inspector Final Result Direct Link

The cut off for HSSC Sub Inspector Female is given below:

General - 57.40

SC - 51.40

BCA - 53.80

BCB - 57.00

ESM General- 49.60

ESM SC- 46.00

ESM BCA- 46.40

ESM BCB - 49.60

HSSC Sub Inspector Final Result Direct Link

Click here for more Jobs News