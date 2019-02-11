HSSC Releases Constable (GD) PST Result; PMT From Today

HSSC has released result for Constable (GD) PST exam

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for Physical Screening Test (PST) conducted for recruitment of Male Constable (GD) with State Police Department. The result has been released separately for PST conducted on February 9 and February 10, 2019. Candidates who have qualified in the PST are now required to appear in Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV).

HSSC Constable PST Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official HSSC website: www.hssc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Result' tab on the top of the page.

Step three: Click on the result pdf link. There are two pdfs, one for the exam conducted on February 9 and one for the exam conducted on February 10. Click on the appropriate pdf icon.

Step four: A pdf will open. The pdf has roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for PMT and Document Verification. Check for your roll number in the pdf.

The PMT for candidates who appeared in their PST on February 9 will be conducted today (February 11, 2019). The PMT for candidates who appeared in their PST on February 10 will be conducted on February 12, 2019.

Candidates must bring original downloaded copy of admit card of PMT, admit card of scrutiny of Documents, all original documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one Id Proof and copy of downloaded application form for Scrutiny of Documents.

