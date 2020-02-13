HSSC Announces Recruitment On 1,137 Vacancies For Various Posts

HSSC recruitment 2020: More than 1000 vacancies have been notified for various posts

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released recruitment advertisement for 1,137 vacancies for various posts available with different departments under the Haryana government. The Commission has only released the recruitment advertisement now and will begin the application process in march.

The online application for HSSC recruitment will begin on March 3. The application window will close on March 24. Applicants will have time till March 27 to pay application fee.

The eligibility criteria for the advertised posts differ for each post. Applicants should go through the recruitment advertisement carefully to ascertain their eligibility for the post they wish to apply for.

HSSC Recruitment 2020: Check Notification Here

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a written examination and points secured by them in the Socio-Economic criteria and experience. The marks allotted to written examination are 90 marks and to socio-economic factor are 10 marks.

In the written examination, 75% weightage will be given to questions covering topics from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and other relevant topics. 25% weightage in written exam will be given to History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

The written exam will be held either in computer-based format or in OMR-based format. The exam will tentatively be held in May-June 2020.

