HPTET 2017: HPBOSE Releases Provisional Answer Key For Punjabi And Urdu

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the provisional answer key for TEcaher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted for Punjabi and Urdu on September 17, 2017. The exam was conducted at five examination centres in four districts of the state. Candidates can check the provisional answer key from the HPBOSE official website. The answer key has been released in the pdf form for all booklet series that is A, B, C, D.



How to download HPTET 2017 Provisional Answer Key for Urdu and Punjabi?



Step one: Go to official HPBOSE website: www.hpbose.org

Step two: Click on the notifications tab.

Step three: Click on the link which says "Provisional Answer Key for TET Punjabi & Urdu conducted on 17-09-2017".

Step four: The answer key will open in a pdf format. Download it and check.



Candidates will have the window to submit their challenge with required proof till November 10, 2017. The challenge should be sent via fax to the Assistant Secretary, Paper Setting Branch. The fax number on which candidates can send their challenge is 01892-225419 or 222817. Candiadtes can also send their challenge via email to hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com. The challenge should be submitted on any working day. Challenge submitted after the last day will not be entertained. For more information, call on the following number: 01892- 242177.



