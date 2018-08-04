HPSSC Declares Result For Computer Operator, JE, Bandman cum Watchman Posts

HPSSC Result 2018 Declared For Computer Operator, JE, Bandman cum Watchman Posts

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the final results for Computer Operator, Junior Engineer and Bandman cum Watchman posts. While 4 candidates have been selected for further selection round of JE post, a total of 73 candidates have been shortlisted for the skill test of Bandman cum Watchman recruitment. A total of 12 candidates out of total 1200 candidates have been shortlisted for the further selection process of Computer Operator. The detailed merit list is available on the official website of HPSSC at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Candidates can check the result at the official website of the Commission by checking their roll number. The Commission has released the list in the form of .pdf file. The written exam was held for all the posts was held in May 2018.

Regarding the further selection process, the Commission will notify the selected/ shortlisted candidates through official notification.

For the above three recruitment, a total of 4740 applications were submitted to the Commission. While bandman cum watchman recruitment was notified in 2016, the other two recruitment advertisements were released in 2017.

