Haryana Civil Services Prelims On August 22, Other Exam Dates Announced

Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on August 22. The exam was earlier scheduled on May 30, but was postponed later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will be held in two shifts-- 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm.

In addition to this exam, 13 other exams which were scheduled to be held between May 21-30 were also postponed.

The pending exams of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will begin on July 17.

The exam for the selection of district attorney will be held on July 17.

The exam for scientist B selection will be held on July 25.

"Information regarding venue of examination centres and downloading of admit cards will be displayed on Commission's website, hpsc.gov.in, only," the Commission has said.

Many recruitment exams have been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the interview round of the Civil Services exam and the EPFO-enforcement officer exam.

