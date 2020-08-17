HPSC Announces Assistant Engineer Exam Dates

HPSC AE Exam: A total of 29 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct the written exam for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer on August 31, September 1 and 2. The exam will be held for selection of Assistant Engineers (Civil / Mechanical) (Class-II) in Public Health Engineering Department. The HPSC will release admit cards for all the candidates who have registered for the exam.

The Commission has asked candidates to register their names on its website for the admit card. "The candidates are hereby advised to log on to the link provided below and register themselves for the purpose of Admit Card upto 24/08/2020, failing which the candidates will not be able to appear in Examination," it has said.

"The time and venue for exam will be uploaded on Commission's website in due course of time and further candidates are advised to check the Commission's website regularly," it has added.

Login For Admit Card

Candidates have to log in to the portal and upload their photograph, signature and one identity proof on or before August 24.

The job was notified in November, 2015.

A total of 29 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

As per the job notice released in 2015, candidates can request the Commission for rechecking the answer scripts of the conventional paper. "Only rechecking of scripts of section II- conventional papers on a written request from a candidate, can be allowed on payment of fee of Rs. 100/- (in the shape of Indian postal Orders) per script within thirty days from the date of dispatch of marks," the notice released by the HPSC says.

Click here for more Jobs News