HPPSC To Recruit 208 Medical Officers; Application Ends in January

HPPSC has begun the application process for Medical officer recruitment

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will recruit 208 Medical Officers in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The commission will recruit candidates with an MBBS degree as Class I Gazetted officers on regular basis. The commission is accepting applications in the online mode through its official website. Those interested in this recruitment will have time till January 5, 2019 to complete the Online Recruitment Application (ORA). Earlier the Commission had set the last date for application as December 28 but extended the last date due to administrative reasons.

Apart from the post of Medical Officer, the commission will also recruit on one post of Public Analyst -cum- Chemical Examiner and two posts of Deputy Government Analyst.

Interested candidates can check the desired eligibility criteria for each of the advertised posts on the official website.

The upper age limit for the Medical officer post is 45 years and age will be determined as on December 28, 2018.

The selection process includes a personality test. However, if the number of applicants for any post is large, then the commission may choose to limit the number of candidates to be called for the Personality Test by either conducting a Computer-based Screening Test or an Offline Screening Test.

A general category candidate would need to score 25% marks and a reserved category candidate would need to score 20% marks to qualify in the Computer Based Test or Offline Test (objective or descriptive).

The commission will publish any notice or update on the screening process on its official website.

Click here for more Jobs News