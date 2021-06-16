Himachal Pradesh Judicial Services Exam Interview From July 1

HP Judicial Services exam interview will begin on July 1

The Himachal Pradesh Judicial Services interview will be held from July 1 to July 3, the state public service commission, HPPSC, has notified. Admit cards of all candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview will be uploaded on the website of the HPPSC.

The Commission has also scheduled the interviews of other recruitment in July.

The interview for the selection of Tehsil Welfare Officer will be held from July 1 to July 3.

Interviews for the selection of Regional Manager and Technical Managers of Himachal Road Transport Corporation will be held on July 1-2 and July 3, respectively.

"The personality test / interview call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates who have been declared qualified in Main Written Examination / Objective Type Screening Test for the above mentioned post(s) will be uploaded on the Commission's website along with 'Instructions to candidates for Personality Test' shortly," the Commission has said.

"Besides, all admitted / qualified candidates will be informed through SMSs / e-mail on their respective Mobile No.(s) and email ID(s) provided by them in their respective online Recruitment Application," it has added.

The Commission has notified that the registration deadline for the state administrative service exam has been extended till June 22. A total of 16 positions will be filled in home department, revenue department, co-operation department, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department and personnel department.

