Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Invites Applications To Fill Various Posts

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in Assistant Engineer, Deputy Director-Sainik Welfare and Assistant Director of Fisheries post. The application forms are available on the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Mechanical) in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited: 6 posts

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Civil) in Department of Public works: 26 posts

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Environment) in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under the Department of MPP and POWER: 2 posts

Assistant Director of Fisheries in the Department of Fisheries: 2 posts

Computer Programmer in Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs: 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary test and interview.

The preliminary test will either be computer based or held offline. The minimum pass marks in computer based test / offline test (objective or descriptive) are 25% for the candidates of general category and 20% for the candidates of reserved categories.

The candidate will register and create his/ her profile on "One Time Registration" and after logging into his/ her account in OTR. The list of advertisements will be displayed to the candidate on dashboard. Candidate will apply for a particular post through portal. The application of the candidate will be submitted only after uploading of requisite documents as per advertisement, the Commission has said.

