Hindustan Petroleum Announces Jobs For Graduate Engineers, 200 Vacancies

HPCL recruitment 2021 for 200 engineering positions begins.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications to fill 200 vacancies in Mechanical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer and Instrumentation Engineer positions. Candidates who have obtained 4-year full time regular engineering course from AICTE approved or UGC recognized University or Deemed University with minimum 60% marks are eligible to apply. The cut off mark in the qualifying exam for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories is 50% marks.

Application forms are available on the official website of the HPCL. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before April 15.

HPCL will select candidates on the basis of a computer based test, group task and personal interview. Computer Based Test will be of objective questions with no negative marking and will comprise of 2 parts-- general aptitude and technical or professional knowledge. Candidates who qualify in the computer based test in order of merit and a predetermined ratio will be asked by the HPCL to upload the supporting documents.

"The selected officers will be on probation for 1 year from the date of joining. Upon successful completion of the probation period, the officer will be considered for confirmation as per company policy," the HPCL has said in the job notice.

