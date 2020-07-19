HPBOSE Conducts D.El.Ed CET 2020 For Over 21,000 Candidates

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE, the state level education board which has the mandate to hold annual school level examinations and teacher eligibility tests, held Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) for session 2020-2022. According to an official statement from the HPBOSE, 21,238 candidates appeared for the CET held in 140 centres across the state.

Dr Suresh Kumar Soni, Chairperson, HPBOSE, has said the D.El.Ed CET was held in keeping the social distancing norms in check due to the coronavirus situation. He also said the candidates were given hand sanitisers during the examination.

The candidates were also allowed to enter the exam hall with face mask, an official statement said.

Before this, the HPBOSE had released the Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam results.

