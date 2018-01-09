Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Announces Recruitment For Various Posts, Check Your Eligibility Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts in different departments of Himachal Pradesh Government.

Vacancy Details Professor (Neurology): 1 post

Associate Professor (Paediatric Surgery): 1 post

Associate Professor (Plastic Surgery): 1 post

Associate Professor (Nephrology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Plastic Surgery): 1 post

Medical Physicist: 2 posts

Manager/ Project Manager (DIC): 1 post

Research Assistant / District Language Officer: 4 posts

Head Draughtsman: 5 posts

Commandant / Junior Staff Officer: 4 posts

Research Officer: 1 post

Planning Officer: 2 posts

Candidates with Bachelor's degree or Master's degree in the discipline relevant to the posts are eligible to apply. Eligibility criteria are explained in detail in the job notification available online.



Selection Process will majorly include screening test and interview. 'The key of each screening test (objective type) will be uploaded on Commission's website immediately after the conduct of Screening Test(s) for the concerned post(s) for calling objections from the candidates. Seven days time shall be given for inviting objections, if any, against the key from the date of display on Commission's website.'



