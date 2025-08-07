NIACL AO 2025 Notification Released For 550 Administrative Officer Posts, Check Details

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has officially released the notification for the recruitment of Administrative Officers (AO) for the year 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 550 vacancies. This includes both Generalist and Specialist positions under Scale-I.

NIACL is one of the top government-owned general insurance companies in the country, with a long-standing reputation and a nationwide presence.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Registration and Application Timeline

As per the official schedule, online registration for the NIACL AO 2025 exam has started from August 7, 2025. The last date to apply, edit application details, and pay the examination fee is August 30, 2025. Candidates can take a printout of their application until September 14, 2025.

Steps to Apply for NIACL AO 2025 Recruitment

Follow these steps to successfully submit your online application:

Step 1: Visit the official website at newindia.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Recruitment" tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the NIACL AO 2025 recruitment link and click on "Apply Online."

Step 4: Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Step 5: Upload scanned documents, photograph, and signature as per the guidelines.

Step 6: Make the fee payment online through net banking, credit card, or debit card.

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.



Candidates are advised to carefully read the full notification on the official website to understand eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and syllabus before applying.

